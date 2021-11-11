Melaka polls: Kak Som’s mission to tackle flood, rubbish issues in Pengkalan Batu

MELAKA: Flood hazards and garbage disposal are among the issues Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Pengkalan Batu state seat, Datuk Kalsom Noordin (pix) will pay attention to, if the mandate is given to her in the Melaka state election on Nov 20.

Kalsom, better-known as ‘Kak Som’ said another aspect she would focus on is the development of sports facilities and one-stop youth centres to provide space for the group in developing Pengkalan Batu.

“The economic development of the local community will also be on the development agenda aimed at improving the living standards of the people of Pengkalan Batu,“ she said during an online chat aired over BN COMMS Facebook page here.

The contest for the Pengkalan Batu seat will see a five-cornered fight between Kalsom, Muhamad Danish Zainudin (Pakatan Harapan), Mohd Azrudin Md Idris (Perikatan Nasional), Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Independent) and Dr Mohd Aluwi Sari (Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia).

Kalsom, 68, the oldest candidate who is contesting for the first time, is also among five females fielded by BN. The others are Tuminah Kadi who is contesting the Pantai Kundor state seat, Datuk Khaidhirah Abu Zahar (Rim), Siti Faizah Abdul Azis (Sungai Rambai) and Leong Hui Ying (Kesidang). — Bernama