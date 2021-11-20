Melaka polls: Leaders, candidates make final pitch for votes

MELAKA: With just a few hours left before the end of campaigning in the Melaka state election, party leaders and candidates have made a final appeal to the people for their votes.

They disseminated messages through posters and short videos on their social media platform, making it a point to remind voters to follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) and bring along the required identification documents to polling stations.

The candidates also urged people to cast their votes for them so that they could fulfil the promises in their manifestos.

Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyddin Yassin, in a short video on his Facebook page, said the votes of the people of Melaka would determine the policies, practices and style of the state government that will be formed.

“I hope the voters will give strong support to PN candidates on Nov 20, so that PN can form the state government and make Melaka a glorious state,“ he said.

PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, through a poster, called on Melaka voters to choose its candidates.

“PN is a strong alliance that we have formed, so we call on all the people, especially the voters of Melaka, to choose PN candidates in the state election,“ he said.

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, in his appeal for voter support, said the state election was an opportunity to restore political stability, while the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate in Lendu who was also the Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali, urged those who were out of town to return to Melaka to vote.

Melaka Umno chief and Tanjung Bidara candidate Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh called on voters in the area to carry out their responsibilities as Malaysians that uphold democracy in the country.

Also not to be left out are five Parti Pribumi Perkasa Malaysia (PUTRA) candidates who are making their debut in the polls, as they shared their messages through short videos on their Facebook pages.

Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee, in a short video on his Facebook page, said even though he was contesting as an independent candidate in Pengkalan Batu, it did not mean that he cannot serve the people well.

A total of 476,037 of the 495,195 registered voters are eligible to cast their ballots tomorrow. — Bernama