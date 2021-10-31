Melaka polls: Political parties should adopt new norms during campaign

BATU PAHAT: MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong (pix) has called on all political parties contesting in the Melaka state election to practice new norms in their campaign in order to curb the Covid-19 transmission.

The Ayer Hitam Member of Parliament said although the Election Commission (EC) has yet to issue the full list of standard operating procedures (SOP), all quarters should be prepared to change their campaign method as the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over.

“I do not want to make any predictions because I have not seen the SOP agreed by the National Security Council.

“(However) as we are still facing the pandemic, we need to change our approach (because) we cannot gather in large numbers as we used to. So, I believe there will be (some restriction) in place,” he told a press conference after presenting aid to 33 schools in his constituency at the Ayer Hitam Community Hall here today.

He was asked to comment on whether the ban on election-related gatherings and social activities from Oct 25 to Nov 27 would affect the preparation for the Melaka polls.

In another development, Wee said Barisan Nasional (BN) was still discussing the seat allocations for the Melaka state election.

“We still have eight days before the nomination so naturally, there will be discussions before we finalise the candidates.

“I am confident the process will run smoothly and any decision will be based on the top leadership so we will accept whatever decision that has been made collectively,” said Wee who is also Transport Minister.

The Election Commission has set Nov 8 as the nomination day for the Melaka state election and Nov 20 for polling.- Bernama