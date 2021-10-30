Melaka polls: Positive developments on PAS-Umno-Bersatu cooperation - Tuan Ibrahim

SEREMBAN: There have been positive developments on the cooperation among PAS, Bersatu and Umno in facing the Melaka State Election on Nov 20, says PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (pix).

Without commenting further, he said this was following discussions held among the three parties in a meeting held yesterday.

“There was some good news last night, we had a meeting with PAS, Umno and Bersatu, InsyaAllah in terms of discussing the preparations for the Melaka state polls, it seems that now PAS is wanted by all parties.

“Umno decided to agree to be with PAS, we thank Umno for feeling the need to maintain political consensus, at the same time, Bersatu also wants to be with us,“ he said when speaking at the 62nd PAS Youth Muktamar in Port Dickson, which was boradcast live on PAS Youth’s official Facebook page today.

In the meantime, he said the consensus and cooperation among the three parties was greater than the fight for seats, while PAS also had extensive experience in the country’s politics.

Meanwhile, PAS Youth chief Khairil Nizam Khirudin when delivering the keynote address in conjunction with the muktamar said PAS has consistently called on Umno and Bersatu and other stakeholders to accept the principle of unity, apart from PAS Youth having a big role as agents of peace.

Touching on the country’s political landscape, he said the automatic registration of new 18-year-old voters (Vote18) was a game changer, especially in facing the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

“The number of citizens aged 18 and above is 5.6 million, and of that number, those aged 18 to 20 are 1.2 million, while another 4.4 million are those aged 21 and above - they are eligible to vote,“ he said.- Bernama