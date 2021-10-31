Melaka polls: Srikandi submits names of six candidates - Rina

PUCHONG: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Srikandi (women’s wing) chief, Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (pix) said it has submitted the names of six candidates to contest in the Melaka state election.

Rina, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, said the names of the six, who are new and local faces, were submitted to Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for consideration.

“We hope Srikandi will be given the opportunity to field a candidate, and also one who can win and serve the people of Melaka.

“Currently, we do not have any Srikandi elected representatives in Melaka, so all (candidates) are new faces,“ she said to the media after launching a mobile Local Social Support Centre (PSSS), here, today.

When asked about the total number of PN women candidates, Rina said at the moment the matter had not been decided.

“We have also submitted names from those from PN and hope they will receive the support of all so that we will have more women elected representatives. I am sure if even the opportunity, they will be able to carry out their duties and responsibilities well.

“The number (of candidates) has not been determined as there are some who are demanding seats among the parties,“ she added.

Previously, PN through Muhyiddin said the coalition will field candidates in all 28 Melaka state assembly seats.

The Melaka polls are being held following the dissolution of the Melaka state assembly on Oct 4 after four assemblymen withdrew support for the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

The Election Commission set Nov 20 as polling day for the Melaka state election, with nomination day on Nov 8 and early voting to be held on Nov 16.- Bernama