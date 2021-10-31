Melaka polls: Syura Ulama Council to let PAS Central Working Committee decide on logo

MELAKA: The Syura Ulama Council, which convened today, has decided to let the PAS Central Working Committee decide on the use of the party symbol in the Nov 20 Melaka state election.

Council secretary Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali (pix) said in a statement tonight that the decision was taken to enable the committee to make a decision based on a winnable strategy, in line with Clause 84 of the PAS Constitution.

“The Syura Ulama Council has discussed the use of symbol in the Melaka polls from the perspective of Siyaasah Syar’iyyah (authority to act according to the benefit) by emphasising the importance of negotiating a two-cornered contest so that victory will not favour PH (Pakatan Harapan).

“The Syura Ulama Council sees this aspect in the framework of ‘mutaghyyirat’ (changeable) matters rather than ‘thawabit’ (fixed) matters. It needs to be tailored to the tactics and strategies of the party. As such, the Syura Ulama Council leaves it to the PAS Central Working Committee to make a decision based on the best winnable strategy, in accordance with the provisions of Clause 84 of the PAS Constitution,” he said.

Apart from that, he said the council also approved the qualification of candidates for the Melaka state election for further action by the PAS Central Working Committee in accordance with Clause 26 (9)(f) of the party constitution.

The Election Commission (EC) has set Nov 20 as polling day for the Melaka state election, nomination of candidates on Nov 8 and early voting on Nov 16.

The state election will be held following the dissolution of the Melaka State Assembly on Oct 4, when four assemblymen withdrew support for the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

In another development, the Syura Ulama Council also unanimously renewed the appointment of Datuk Hashim Jasin as PAS Mursyidul Am (spiritual leader) for a five-year period effective from today in accordance with provisions in Clause 8(6) of the party constitution.

The council also set the status of Central PAS Dewan Ulama delegates to the 67th PAS Annual Muktamar (Convention) to be held in Kuala Terengganu from Nov 6-7 as observers.

“The election of Central PAS Dewan Ulama committee for the 2021/2023 session will be held as soon as possible by referring to the rules and regulations stipulated by the PAS Central Working Committee. This is in accordance with provisions in Clause 87 (2) and Clause 91 (1) of the PAS Constitution,” he said.- Bernama