Melaka proposes compulsory screening tests before inter-state travel clearance

MELAKA: The Melaka state government has proposed that all individuals who are allowed inter-state crossings are required to undergo the Covid-19 health screening test (swab test) before travel clearance.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said the proposal was agreed by several chief ministers and Menteri Besar during a virtual special session of the National Security Council (MKN) on Covid-19 management chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday.

However, the move to be implemented nationwide is subjected to a technical decision, he said,

“The move is an early preventive measure to ensure that only individuals who are completely free from any symptoms or the coronavirus are allowed to travel inter-state,” he said in a statement today.

Sulaiman said it was also aimed at preventing a surge in Covid-19 cases, which stemmed from the actions of individuals crossing the state with travel authorisation,

Sulaiman said the cost of the screening tests should be borne by employers for workers and individuals for personal matters.

To date, Melaka recorded 12 clusters linked to inter-state travel. — Bernama