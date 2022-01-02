Melaka ready to open more PPS if needed - Sulaiman

MELAKA: The Melaka government is ready to open more temporary evacuation centres (PPS) if the existing ones are full and there is an increase in the number of flood victims, said Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

He said the new PPS needed to be opened due to the standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance related to physical distancing, issued by the state Health Department.

“We have many schools and permission will be given to any school that needs to be used (as a PPS),” he told reporters after a visit to the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan Taman Merdeka, which houses 215 victims from 55 families, here today.

Sulaiman said that the state Health Department also conducted COVID-19 screening for flood victims who were housed at existing PPS, in an effort to curb the pandemic from spreading.

He also advised the public to abide by safety instructions during the period.

He said that various agencies, including the state Information Department (Japen), were mobilised to monitor, announce and share information regarding the disaster to the residents from time to time.

“I advise everyone (residents) to be on alert. If asked to evacuate, they definitely have to vacate the house. Hence, the Information Department (Japen) is always on the go, monitoring and sharing the latest information,” he said. - Bernama