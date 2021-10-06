Melaka residents urge state election postponement

MELAKA: Some residents in Melaka fear that the upcoming state election will trigger a spike in Covid-19 cases, thus affecting social and economic activities in the state, which is currently in Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

A check by Bernama found that residents in the state hoped and appealed for the polls to be postponed, taking into account the increasing situation of Covid-19 cases that occurred after the Sabah state election, held in September last year.

Melaka recorded 200 Covid-19 positive cases today, with 88.5 per cent of the adult population in the state having been fully vaccinated as of yesterday.

A restaurant operator in Bandar Hilir here, Mazlan Ismail, 45, said that food traders had just breathed a sigh of relief after the dine-in permission was granted, but feared that it would be withdrawn if there is a spike in cases again.

“If the election is held, the people of Melaka living in different states will definitely return to vote, and no one can deny their rights as voters, but we are worried that there will be an infection that will contribute to the increase in cases.

“From what I see, the government needs to learn from what happened after the Sabah election; positive cases increased not only there but throughout the country, that many business sectors had to be closed due to the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO),” he said when met here today.

A clothing trader at Pahlawan Walk here, Sharifah Shahira Wafa Syed Rosely Waffa, 27, also expressed concern that the state polls would adversely affect the recovery process from the Covid-19 outbreak, especially Melaka which relied on reopening the state tourism sector.

“Traders in tourist areas such as Pahlawan Walk are very hopeful of visitors, but what can we really do,” she said.

She also decided not to cast her vote if the election was still held, due to fears of being infected by the virus despite the standard operating procedures (SOP) outlined by the authorities.

In contrast to her views, a private sector employee, Ian Choo Tze Wei, 29, said that he would still go out to vote because it was his responsibility in electing his representative.

However, he hoped that the state polls would be postponed until the situation was completely safe from the Covid-19 outbreak.

Melaka Youth Coalition Council (MGBM) vice-president Zaiton Sidek also expressed deep concern that the high probability of an increase in Covid-19 cases would hamper various activities, especially among youths.

“There are actually many activities for youths that we have already planned, but are often delayed during the Covid-19 pandemic, especially when the MCO was enforced,“ she said.

The Election Commission (EC) has received an official notification regarding the dissolution of the 14th Melaka State Assembly on Oct 4 from Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

Pursuant to Clause (4) of Article 19 of the Melaka State Constitution, a state election must be held within 60 days after the date of the dissolution of the State Assembly. — Bernama