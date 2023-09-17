Melaka’s MOUT promotes sports and rural recreational tourism

JASIN: The Mount Ophir Ultra Trail (MOUT) programme in Asahan, Melaka, has the potential to be turned into a hub for hosting events to promote the sports and recreational tourism sub-sector, especially in rural areas.

State Tourism, Heritage, Arts and Culture Committee deputy chairman Datuk Zaidi Attan said the state government aims to feature the trail run as an iconic product for Visit Melaka 2024 (TMM2024).

“This extreme sports event is also considered a ‘warm-up’ to TMM2024 and will be included in the sports-themed month, encompassing diverse running categories in settings like mountains, islands and beaches.

“This time, the committee will study and evaluate plans to expand the programme, involving a minimum of 1,500 participants, in addition to running activities around the mountain’s foothills,” he told reporters today.

A total of 800 local and international runners took part in the two-day MOUT 2023 event, involving Ultra Trail 50 kilometres (km), Challenger 25KM and Leisure 10KM. -Bernama