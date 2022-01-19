Melaka Socso paid RM18.83 million in benefits last year

MELAKA: The Melaka branch of the Social Security Organisation (Socso) paid out RM18.83 million in benefits last year, involving 7,479 cases.

State Unity, Community Relations, Manpower and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Ngwe Hee Sem said of the total, RM8.63 million was paid to insured persons who suffered temporary disability involving 5,498 cases.

He said a total of RM7.14 million was paid to insured persons with permanent disability involving 406 cases while funeral benefit (FPM) amounting to RM1.65 million was paid to the next-of-kin of insured person who died as a result of employment injury or while in receipt of Permanent Disablement Benefit (864 cases).

“Melaka Socso has also paid RM676,609.99 in survivors’ pension involving 487 cases while RM670,636.40 in benefits under invalidity scheme (193 cases),“ he told reporters after attending the Socso Caring Programme in conjunction with the 2022 Chinese New Year celebration here today.

In another development, he said a total of 99 employers in Melaka were charged in court for various offences last year compared to 90 employers in 2020.

Ngwe said of the total, 69 employers were charged with failing to pay Socso contributions for their employees, failing to pay Employment Insurance System (EIS) contributions (23) as well as failing to register companies and workers (seven). - Bernama