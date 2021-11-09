Melaka state election candidates should learn from Sabah elections — Deputy Health Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: All Melaka state election candidates must comply with the stringent standard operating procedure (SOP) and bear in mind how the previous Sabah state election had triggered Covid-19 clusters last year.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali (pix) said the Health Ministry (MOH) and the National Security Council (MKN) would ensure that all parties complied with the SOP for public safety.

“The ministry has set a stringent SOP to ensure the state election can be conducted safely and we also need to learn from the consequences of the Sabah state election,” he told reporters after officiating the 2021 National Integrity Convention here today.

Dr Noor Azmi said candidates need to show a high degree of integrity, especially in managing the pandemic as the country prepares to enter the endemic phase.

“If we talk about the election, we ourselves want to choose a leader with integrity so that he can carry out what the public wants properly.

“Only through integrity can the management of the Covid-19 pandemic be done well and there is a need for a “whole of government and whole of society” approach where we all need to be responsible,” he said.

He also felt that the public needed to have a high level of self-discipline before the country could enter the endemic phase. — Bernama