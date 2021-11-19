Melaka state election: Sulaiman promises to amend state land rules

MELAKA: Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali (pix) promised that amendments would be made to the Malacca Land Rules 1966 to further simplify matters on land transactions if Barisan Nasional (BN) continued to be given the in tomorrow’s state election.

Sulaiman, who is defending the Lendu seat in the election, said that the transaction would also involve application for extension of the land lease.

“To voters, especially the Chinese, if BN is given the mandate, we will amend the Malacca Land Rules 1966.

“In this case, landowners, including in new villages and shops, can apply for extension of their lease 10 years before the lease ends, and not until last year,” he told press conference in Ayer Keroh here today.

The proposed amendment is part of the 103 initiatives contained in the BN manifesto , themed Stability for Prosperity.

He also gave the assurance to overcome the flood problems in the state.

“This issue has been going on for a long time. The project to resolve the problem is in the pipeline, with a total of RM930 million has been allocated for the purpose, and will be completed in five years to implement projects (related to the flood issue), but it will be completed within five years..

“If given the mandate, we will continue the projects that have been planned,“ he added.

On the BN campaign, he said it was smooth going and hoped it would remain so until the end of the campaign period at 11.59pm today.

Commenting on BN’s chance, Sulaiman expressed confidence of the coalition winning more than 18 seats.

He appealed to Melaka voters to come out in full force to exercise their right, and if possible, to come out to vote early due to the uncertain weather.

“I appeal to the people of Melaka to give a bigger and stronger mandate to BN to ensure stability and prosperity of the state and its people,” he added.

For polling tomorrow, Sulaiman will cast his vote at the polling centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Durian Daun, Alor Gajah, at 8 am.

He will be in a three -cornered fight for the Lendu seat against Abdullah Mahadi of Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Mohd Asri Ibrahim from Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Sulaiman won the state seat with a slim majority of 627 votes in the 14th General Election (GE14). — Bernama