Melaka State Election: Umno to avoid clashing with parties in govt - PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno will avoid clashing with parties in the government in the coming Melaka state election, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

Ismail Sabri who is also Umno vice-president said the party’s Supreme Council had given the mandate to him to negotiate and discuss with parties in the government for the purpose.

He said if there are three-cornered fights in the state election, obviously the opposition would benefit from it.

“In fact they are waiting to see parties in the government clashing with each other so as to gain from the diversion,” he said in a media conference after officiating 2021 National Youth Day Celebrations here today.

Umno had earlier decided to continue with its collaboration with PAS in the Melaka state election.

The state election was called following the dissolution of Melaka State Legislative Assembly on Oct 4 when four assemblymen withdrew their support for Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

The Election Commission (EC) has set Nov 20 as polling day for the state’s election with Nov 8 as nomination day and Nov 16 for early voting.-Bernama