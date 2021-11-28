Melaka: Stop politicking, continue serving the people — Ahmad Faizal

IPOH: “Do not fight with anyone and continue to fulfil your responsibilities as an elected assemblyman.”

That is the message from Bersatu leadership to its two assemblymen, namely Dr Mohd Aleef Yusof (Sungai Udang) and Dr Mohd Yadzil Yaakub (Bemban), regarding their position in the Melaka State Legislative Assembly.

Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said both of them needed to focus on the agenda to fight for the rights and interest of the people in addition to supporting good policies, despite being outside of the state government.

“There is no need to fight with anyone. Today, the Melaka government has been formed and we can cooperate for the benefit of the people. They have the responsibility to speak out,” said Ahmad Faizal, who is also Youth and Sports Minister, after attending a blood donation programme here today.

On Friday, Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the party has yet to give instructions regarding the position of Dr Mohd Aleef and Dr Mohd Yadzil in the Melaka State Legislative Assembly.

Prior to this, Barisan Nasional deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said there was no need to include the two Perikatan Nasional assemblymen in the formation of the Melaka state government. — 3