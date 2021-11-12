Melaka: TNB to ensure stable electricity supply on polling day

MELAKA: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has made thorough preparations to ensure electricity supply at polling stations and tallying centres is not disrupted during the Melaka state election on Nov 20.

TNB Distribution Network Division Operations head Mohd Yusof Ibrahim said in a statement today preparations are focused on technical and operational aspects, adding that they are also preparing for all eventualities.

He said TNB had met with the Election Commission, Public Works Department and local authorities to get detailed feedback on electricity needs at polling stations and tallying centres.

He said the company had been making preparations since last month, adding that it strived to ensure minimal or no disruption at all throughout the election period.

Mohd Yusof said, besides that the company has also set up operation rooms, adding that their technical team would be put on standby mode on polling day.

Meanwhile, Mohd Yusof advised all political parties not to stick or hang any campaign materials such as posters, flags or banners on transmission towers, electric poles, supply boxes, substations, and concrete electric poles with overhead cables as it could threaten public safety and affect electricity supply.

Members of the public who might have witnessed this situation are urged to contact the company via TNB CareLine on Facebook or 15454 so that immediate action could be taken to prevent untoward incidents, he added. — Bernama