Melaka to build extreme sports recreation park to revive Tanjung Bidara

ALOR GAJAH: Tanjung Bidara’s status as a renowned vacation destination will be restored through various measures, including the development of extreme sports recreation parks, said Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

According to him, various programmes and extreme sports activities will be organised to attract youth and extreme sports enthusiasts to visit and choose Tanjung Bidara as their preferred destination.

“We plan to build an international standard remote control car (RC) sports circuit and also a caravan park. These efforts aim to bring back Tanjung Bidara’s 1970s glory days.

“It is in line with the preparations to enhance and improve the quality of tourism products in conjunction with Visit Melaka Year 2024 (TMM2024),“ he told the media after officiating the Fit Malaysia State-level Walkabout programme at Tanjung Bidara today.

The event saw almost 10,000 participants engaging in various sports activities such as cycling, Muay Thai, running, and aerobics.

Commenting on the event, Ab Rauf said sports and fitness-related activities have the potential to foster family bonds and strengthen the spirit of unity among the people.

Sports should not be seen solely as competitive activities; instead, its main objective is to promote physical well-being, he added.

“Therefore, I encourage the implementation of the Fit Malaysia model in respective neighbourhoods, residential areas, traditional villages, and anywhere else that is suitable and safe,“ he said.

At the same time, he advised the public to fully utilise the sports and recreational facilities provided by relevant agencies and organisations throughout the state.

“There are numerous recreational places available in the state, such as Tanjung Bidara Beach, Ayer Keroh Botanical Garden, Tun Fatimah Stadium, Hang Jebat Stadium, among others.

“I look forward to see the people of Melaka participating in various fitness activities in these areas, as it doesn’t cost much to stay healthy and active,“ he added. -Bernama