Melaka to implement special programme to help PwD get driving licences

ALOR GAJAH: The Melaka government will introduce a special programme aimed at assisting persons with disabilities (PwD) in the state to get a driving licence.

State Works, Infrastructure, Public Amenities and Transport Committee chairman Datuk Hameed Mytheen Kunju Basheer said the programme, which is expected to be implemented early next year, will be held in collaboration with the Road Transport Department and selected driving institutes.

“This programme will not provide them with driving licences for free, but it will include theory classes to help them get driving licences according to the procedures set.

“We are making this effort because we understand that there are disabled people who find it difficult to go to driving institutes to undergo courses, training and tests to get a driving licence,” he told reporters after officiating the Alor Gajah district-level Road Safety Council (MKJR) Day here today.

Meanwhile, Hameed Mytheen said MKJR, in collaboration with the State Education Department will devise a road safety advocacy and education programme at the primary and secondary school level.

“This effort can indirectly raise public awareness of road safety, thus helping to reduce the number of road accident cases, especially among school students,” he said.-Bernama