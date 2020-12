MELAKA: The Melaka government is expected to introduce its latest attraction, electric-powered buses for tourists, at the end of next month in a bid to boost the domestic tourism industry which has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

State Works, Transport, Public Amenities and Infrastructure Committee chairman Datuk Roslan Ahmad said this was a result of cooperation between state government subsidiary Panorama Sdn Bhd and a private company operating in Kuala Lumpur.

“The electric-powered buses will begin their services from Melaka Sentral and pass through nine or 14 stations covering tourist areas, including the Melaka Zoo, Taming Sari Tower, United Nations Educational, Science and Cultural Heritage (UNESCO) World Heritage Site around Banda Hilir, before heading for Klebang.

“Payments wil be via top-up cards, valued between RM20 and RM30, which can be used for a certain period of time.

“For a start, two or three units of the buses will be operational,” he told reporters when met after the state assembly sitting at Kompleks Seri Negeri here today.

With a capacity of 40 passengers, he said the fully electric-powered, green-technology concept buses, will have wi-fi facilities as well air-conditioned and open space for tourists.

“If response from tourists is encouraging, we plan to increase the number of buses. So far, the buses are almost ready,” he said. -Bernama