MELAKA: Various Melaka tourism products are expected to go on sale on the Lazada and Shopee online shopping platforms, the State Assembly was told today.

State Tourism, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Muhamad Jailani Khamis said the initiative is expected to raise sales of tourism operators and expand the market in the future.

“The Melaka chapter of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and the Melaka Tourism Promotion Division brought in representatives from Lazada and Shopee about 10 days ago for a meeting to brief them on this.

“It involved about 70 tourism players and they were provided information on how to register their products on the two platforms,” he said at the sitting of the assembly at Kompleks Seri Negeri here.

He was replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Amiruddin Yusof (BN-Ayer Limau) on the state’s efforts to draw in domestic and foreign tourists.

Muhamad Jailani, however, did not spell out the type of products or services that will be advertised on the two platforms.

Elaborating further, Muhamad Jailani (Ind-Rembia) said the move was also in line with future business trends whereby online shopping was gaining popularity across all age levels.

Meanwhile, to another supplementary question from Adly Zahari (PH-Bukit Katil) on profit margins utilising this method as the products were expected cost more, he said the state government was aware of this but it was the latest medium in the business world.

“We cannot stop technological advances and we take seriously that there is no profiteering but the process of registering the products on this platform depends on the agreement between the operator and the party handling the sale,” he said. — Bernama