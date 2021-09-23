Melbourne earthquake: No Malaysians adversely affected

KUALA LUMPUR: No Malaysians were adversely affected following a magnitude 6.0 earthquake which struck near Melbourne, Victoria, Australia on Wednesday, said the Consul General of Malaysia in Melbourne, Mazita Marzuki.

Mazita, in advising fellow Malaysians to remain calm in the wake of the natural disaster, said the Consulate General office in Melbourne will continue to monitor the situation.

“No deaths or serious injuries or any involvement of Malaysians have been reported so far following the earthquake,“ she said in a reply to Bernama.

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck near Melbourne on Wednesday, which is said to be one of the country’s biggest quakes on record, causing damages to buildings in the country’s second-largest city and sending tremors throughout neighbouring states.

Commenting on the current situation in Melbourne, the Consul General said the current situation is under control with basic needs, infrastructures and necessities all intact.

“Property damage was reported in Mansfield and within Melbourne, with 46 reports of damage recorded. Approximately 35,000 residents and a hospital initially lost power, but power was quickly restored,“ she said, adding there are some 779 Malaysians registered with the Consulate office.

For further information and updates, Malaysians are urged to contact the Consulate via email mwmelbourne@kln.gov.my, landline: +613 95735400, Emergency line : +61403 859 500, portal: www.kln.gov.my, FB: https://www.facebook.com/ConsulateGeneralofMalaysiaMelbourne, Twitter: https://twitter.com/MYCGMelbourne and Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/malaysiainmelbourne.- Bernama