Members of armed forces on duty in ECMO areas must be in full gear

KUALA LUMPUR: Members of the Malaysian Armed Forces assigned in Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) areas have been told to don full army gear while on duty.

Chief of Defence Force, Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang said this includes the use of helmet and firearms to ensure the safety of front line personnel.

“The front line personnel in ECMO declared areas were ordered to wear combat helmets in certain circumstances to enhance control.

“The personnel on duty must be clad in full gear and carry firearms,” he told reporters after conducting checks at Pasar Borong Kuala Lumpur, here today.

He said this in response to allegations that went viral on social media yesterday claiming the Armed Forces have been donning helmets to shield themselves from projectiles and urine-filled plastic bags allegedly thrown by foreigners staying at the Selangor Mansion.

Affendi said wearing full gear was necessary to ensure the safety of those on duty as well as to raise awareness among those who still disobeyed the government’s Movement Control Order.

Yesterday, Kuala Lumpur police chief, Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim received reports regarding a few residents of Selangor Mansion who threw bottles, rubbish bags and potted plants at members of the armed forces who were installing ‘concertina wire’ (barbed wire) in the area.

He, however, denied receiving any police report on claims that those on duty were also splashed with urine from the units above.

Earlier, Affendi and Mazlan surveyed the market area and found the level of public compliance to be excellent. - Bernama