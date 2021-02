KUALA LUMPUR: All the 19 individuals, including those from the opposition, appointed to the Independent Special Committee on Emergency 2021 are of calibre and integrity, said Bersatu Information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan. (pix)

“The formation of the committee reflects Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s seriousness in ensuring advice given to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong (Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah) is accurate and guided by data.

“Looking at the names announced, I am confident the committee will be able to make the best decisions on whether to extend the emergency or to end it sooner,” he said in a statement today.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) today announced the appointment of the committee members after receiving the consent of His Majesty.

In a media statement, the PMO said the committee, set up under Section 2 of the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021 and chaired by former Chief Justice Tun Arifin Zakaria, serves to advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the ongoing existence of the major emergency in Malaysia and the end of it.

Among the committee members are former Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Samsudin Osman, former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Norian Mai, Mufti of Perlis Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin, public health expert Prof Datu Dr Andrew Kiyu Dawi anak Usop as well as Member of Parliaments, including the likes of Tan Sri Noh Omar (Tanjung Karang), Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun (Beaufort), Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (Kulim-Bandar Baharu) and Anthony Loke Siew Fook (Seremban). -Bernama