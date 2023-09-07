Members of MADANI communities determined to channel govt information to public

BANTING: Members of MADANI communities here believe that they play an important role in disseminating the latest and authentic information about the policies and initiatives implemented by the government.

Olak Lempit Orang Asli Village head Zainal Warci said the establishment of MADANI Communities has directly helped the government to ensure that all aid and allocations can be delivered to the target groups.

“For me, in the MADANI Community, there are no boundaries between the leaders and the people and we can communicate directly to the higher levels and leaders about the people’s problems and there is no favouritism,“ he told Bernama.

Zainal said this during the Selangor state-level ‘Kita MADANI’ programme in Kampung Bukit Changgang, today which was attended by Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil.

Meanwhile, Manisah Mansor, 49, from Kampung Sungai Merab Luar said that based on Fahmi’s speech during the ceremony, she began to realise the role of the MADANI Communities in helping the government make the MADANI concept a success for the sake of national prosperity.

“Before I heard the minister’s speech earlier, I wasn’t very concerned about my role (as a member of the MADANI Community). So, when the minister spoke, it opened my mind that what he said was true because these slanders are a danger to the community,“ she said.

Earlier, Fahmi in his speech said that besides strengthening efforts to channel information from the government to the people, he also hoped that the MADANI Community could help identify the issues facing the people in addition to clarifying and repelling any slander and fake news.

He said in line with the Cabinet’s decision, 1,878 MADANI Communities have been established across the country and 168 of them are in Selangor which covers 56 state constituencies. - Bernama