Members of public helping in search for boy feared drowned in Bachok

BACHOK: A total of 44 members of the public including family members are involved in the search and rescue operation for a 12-year-old boy feared drowned in Pantai Kemayang here today.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Kelantan director Maritime Captain Syed Nor Adli Syed Ab Rahman said the Op Carilamat was activated by the Kuantan Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre (MRSC) at 8.30 am.

“Apart from members of the public, police, firemen and Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel are also helping in the search for the victim, Ahmad Fadhlullah Mohamad.

“The victim is said to be wearing a black shirt and long pants. Among the assets deployed for the search are a Maritime Perkasa 33 boat belonging to MMEA, an aluminium boat belonging to the Fire and Rescue Department and an RHIB (rigid-hull inflatable boat) belonging to APM,“ he said in a statement. - Bernama