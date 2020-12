KUALA LUMPUR: People from all walks of life (pix) have turned up at Masjid Ar-Rahah, Kampung Kerinchi here to pay their last respects to Tun Rahah Mohamed Noah, who died yesterday.

Many were there well before 9 am today, the time set for members of the public to start paying their last respects, in compliance with the stringent standard operating procedure (SOP) including having their personal particulars and temperatures recorded.

One of them, former Imam of Masjid Jamek Sultan Abdul Samad, Mohd Syukri Ismail, 31, said Tun Rahah was a well-respected personality.

He said Tun Rahah, the widow of second Prime Minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein and mother of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, had contributed greatly to the country.

“Personally, I was impressed by her traits and leadership. Her deeds were immense and should be remembered by all,” he told Bernama.

Tun Rahah’s grandniece Irma Awang, 40, described her as a gentle, patient and caring person.

“She seldom lost her temper, and even when she was angry, her words would be filled with advice. I’m deeply affected by her passing and at a loss for words,” she said.

Mohd Azrul Mohd Isa, 30, also said he was fascinated by Tun Rahah’s loving nature and looked up to her like a mother.

“I was impressed by her genuine concern, resoluteness and generosity in helping society, especially women,” he added.

Datuk Kong Sooi Lin, a former employee of her son Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazir, said Tun Rahah was a good mother who raised her children well.

“Her fortitude in raising her children was a great success worth emulating,” said Kong.

Also saddened by her demise is Penny Teo, 55, who described Tun Rahah as a gentle and friendly person.

“She was always humble and kind in her words,” said Teo, a worker of Datuk Mohamed Nazim.

Tun Rahah, 87, died at the Prince Court Medical Centre yesterday.

She married Tun Abdul Razak on Sept 4, 1952, and they were blessed with five sons - Najib, Mohamed Nazir, Ahmad Johari, Datuk Mohamed Nizam and Mohamed Nazim. -Bernama