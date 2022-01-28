Memorandum handover : 2 opposition MPs give statements

KUALA LUMPUR: Lembah Pantai Member of Parliament (MP) Fahmi Fadzil and Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah gave their statements at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters (IPD) today, in connection with a rally and handover of a memorandum over claims of share ownership by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki on Jan 20.

Dang Wangi District police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya when contacted by Bernama said they were among the individuals called to have their statements recorded for the investigation into the rally.

The two Keadilan party members, each accompanied by their lawyers, were seen arriving at Dang Wangi police station at 9.40am and leaving at 10.30am.

Noor Dellhan said police were investigating cases related to the rally under Section 9 (5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 and Act 342 Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases 1988.

According to him, Simpang Renggam MP Dr Maszlee Malik will also be giving his statement on the same case at Dang Wangi IPD tomorrow.

The media reported earlier that police were investigating into a rally and handover of a memorandum by Angkatan Muda Keadilan to the Parliamentary Special Select Committee urging that Azam be investigated. — Bernama