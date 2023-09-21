Memories of fighting communists remain fresh in the mind of ex-cop

JOHOR BAHRU: The memories of defending Kota Tinggi, Johor from the communist threats six decades ago still linger on in the mind of former policeman, Awang Daud, 88.

Awang was among the police force special constables tasked to maintain security in Kota Kechil, Kota Tinggi, protecting the area from the communists between 1955 and 1958.

The octogenarian recounted one unforgettable experience during those years when he struck a communist using the butt of his rifle when the latter attempted to flee during an operation.

“The operation took place in 1957, before independence. Led by an officer, our team went undercover, clearing rubbish and cleaning drains in a residential area.

“At about 2 am on the fifth day of going undercover, a communist leader entered a resident’s house and one of us fired shots before the communist tried to escape.

“I pursued him and struck him with the butt of my rifle twice, killing him on the spot,” he told reporters when met at the Johor Contingent Jasa Pahlawan Negara Medal (PJPN) award ceremony at the Johor Police Contingent headquarters, here, today.

Also present was Johor Police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat.

Awang who was among the 92 PJPN recipients resigned from the post in 1958 before joining the Malaysian Armed Forces.

Meanwhile, Kamarul Zaman said, of the total number of PJPN recipients, 12 of them were retired policemen, former policemen, and emergency-era personnel, 28 were those who are still serving and 52 were widows or heirs of deceased retired policemen.

He said a total of 3,381 recipients from the Johor Contingent have been awarded with PJPN since 2018. -Bernama