KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained two men who were involved in an incident where a lorry which was towed by another lorry went out of control and rammed into a car in Rawang yesterday.

Gombak police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said the incident, which the video had gone viral on social media, occurred at 3pm.

“Investigations reveal that at about 2.20pm, a lorry from Rawang heading towards Batu Arang broke down. The lorry driver asked for help from a friend, who is also a lorry driver, to tow his lorry,“ he said in a statement here today.

Arifai said when the lorry was towed, due to technical problem, its steering wheel and brake pedal were not functioning, causing the lorry to swerve uncontrollably before hitting the car.

Both drivers, aged 46 and 63, were detained to facilitate investigations under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama