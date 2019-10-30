Men live shorter lives but it’s mostly their own fault

PUTRAJAYA: Men do not live as long as women but mostly it is because they do not care for themselves as much as women do.

For instance, men undergo health checks less frequently than women, according to Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye.

Lee said that at birth a baby boy born last year could expect to live up to 72.7 years, compared with 77.6 years for girls.

Citing the 2011 National Health and Morbidity Review Report, he said only 34.7% of men regularly undergo health checks, compared with 40.7% of women.

He said records from primary health facilities showed an even more disheartening scenario: only 4.7% of men performed health screening regularly in 2018, compared with 5.5% for women.

“Studies in some countries show that women are more likely to use health services than men, especially those in their reproductive age,” he said at a press conference after the launching of the National Men’s Health Action Plan 2018-2023 here today.

Lee said his ministry would be launching a campaign to educate the people on the importance of health checks through the National Healthcare Protection Scheme for the low-income B40 group at public and private healthcare clinics nationwide next year.

“It is important to do early screening to identify risk factors in men aged 40 and above,” he said.

Lee said that in the initial phase, the service would focus on male sexual and reproductive health issues that could be directly or indirectly linked to other non-communicable diseases.

“The long-term strategy will involve beefing up resources to ensure adequate provisions to improve health screening and intervention capabilities for identified risk factors,” he added.