Menara Taming Sari resumes operations today

MALACCA: The Menara Taming Sari in Banda Hilir resumes its operations today after the technical glitch which caused 36 tourists to be trapped in the rotating platform 60m above the ground for 30 minutes yesterday was resolved.

Menara Taming Sari Berhad deputy chairman, Mohd Noor Helmy Abdul Halem, who is also Duyong assemblyman, said the technical repairs on the 110m-tall tower began at 8 pm last night and were completed at 11 pm.

“I have taken a ride on the rotating tower last night and checked on it again this morning, together with the State Tourism, Heritage Arts and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman, before it resumes operations,” he said when contacted today.

Yesterday, the media reported that 36 tourists were trapped in the rotating platform 60m above the ground when it was on its way down.

Of the total, 26 were adults, eight were children, a senior citizen and a person with disabilities. All of them were safely rescued. - Bernama