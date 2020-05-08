Menjalara Fire & Rescue station expected to be completed in 2022: Hannah Yeoh

PETALING JAYA: Construction of the Fire and Rescue Menjalara station is expected to be completed in 2022, Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh said today via her Facebook account.

“When I took office in 2018, my office has been following up with the Ministry of Housing and Local Government to expedite the construction of Fire and Rescue Menjalara station for that part of Segambut which is heavily populated.

“Demolition works of the existing structure were carried out by the authorities to make way for the construction of Balai Bomba Menjalara that is expected to complete by early 2022. A safer #Segambut! We are also working on an application for a government clinic at this location too,“ she said.