Menora Tunnel: Bypass builder must comply with LLM conditions

IPOH: The private company appointed to build the proposed by-pass from Gopeng to Kuala Kangsar to reduce fatal accidents near Menora Tunnel must comply with the conditions of the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) before starting construction.

Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said among the conditions is conducting an impact assessment on the construction, environment and traffic management in the proposed areas.

“We have brought it to the Cabinet and it has been approved in principle. Nonetheless, the proposed company has to comply with the conditions precedent stipulated by LLM and the government.

“One of them is to carry out social impact and traffic study to ensure the project is viable when built.

“To ensure the project is viable would involved the cost of the project and the toll imposed to repay the operation debts and so on,” he said in a media conference after opening the Senior Officers Conference (SOC) of the Works Department here today.

Fadillah said the project to start in two years would be finalised when all studies have been completed and presented to the government.

It was reported in May, that Perak Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the state and federal governments have agreed to approve the construction of the new road over 64 kilometres.

The construction of the road would not involve government funds and would instead be implemented by a private company which would be given two years to start construction after obtaining the funds and land acquisition.

On May 12, five Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah (USAS) students in a Honda City were killed after the car they were travelling was crushed by a trailer and caught fire. - Bernama