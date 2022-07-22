Menstrual leave study never conducted: KPWKM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) had never and will not conduct a study on menstrual leave for now.

In a statement today, the ministry said instead the government is conducting a study on menstrual management among teenage girls to improve the implementation of the Social Empowerment of Reproductive Health Initiatives (SERI) programme.

The statement was issued following several media reports on KPWKM deputy minister Datuk Siti Zaliah Mohd Yusoff during a question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday on the introduction of the menstrual leave policy. - Bernama