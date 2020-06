GEORGE TOWN: The Covid-19 has left many people ill, and they are not just those who have been infected with the virus.

Many, especially those with loved ones who have been stricken, are suffering from mental issues.

Chong Eng, who is the Penang state executive councillor heading the family and women’s affairs portfolio, said helplines to psychologists have been receiving 10 to 15 calls a day, 90 days after the movement control order (MCO) was imposed to curb the spread of the virus.

The calls were mostly on family squabbles, ranging from trivial issues to more serious ones such as domestic violence.

Chong estimated that mental problems have afflicted at least 30% of the 32 million population.

While Penang has not seen a new case since last month, the mental strain has not eased.

“People are generally worried about a host of issues, so more resources have to be devoted to help them regain some sense of mental stability,” she told theSun yesterday.

Chong said more helplines could be opened and more psychologists deployed to assist individuals and families facing mental challenges.

To underline the seriousness of the situation, she said even old folk homes are now doubling as care centres for those with mental issues.

She cited the case of a 35-year-old with mental problems being sent to a home for the elderly in Bukit Mertajam.

“An old folk home is meant only for the elderly, but with the limited number of centres for those with mental problems, we have no choice but to house them with senior citizens,” she said.

Chong expressed concern that being under the same roof would affect the quality of life for both groups but “there is no other choice now”.

Asia regional director of the International College of Clinical Hypnotherapy Practitioners, Synthia Surin, said the main grouses are incompatibility between couples, leading to divorce.

“Some of them just could not cope being together all the time during the MCO.

“In addition, they worry about job loss, socio-economic issues and healthcare. Cases of domestic abuse have also been reported,” she said.

Former deputy minister of women, family and community development Hannah Yeoh said 1,929 people visited the Social Welfare Department last year for psychological and counselling services.

This was a 300% increase over the previous year, when there were 671 cases.

Yeoh estimated that about 4.2 million Malaysians are undergoing treatment for mental challenges.