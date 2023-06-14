Mentally disabled elderly woman burnt to death in house fire

KUALA NERUS: A mentally disabled elderly woman was burnt to death in a fire that razed her house in Kampung Gong Datuk here today.

Senik Abdullah, 60, who lived with the family of her younger brother, Dol @ Zulkifli Abdullah, 52, was reportedly alone at home and in her room when the incident occurred at 11.50 am.

Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department deputy director Mohd Khairiri Mat Resad said three fire engines, a water tanker and 28 firemen were dispatched to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 12.10 pm.

“Firefighters tried to rescue the victim, but part of the semi-permanent house made mostly of wood had collapsed, hampering rescue efforts,“ he told reporters at the scene.

“Firemen took almost 20 minutes to bring the blaze under control. The cause of the fire is still being investigated. The fire destroyed 90 per cent of the house,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dol @ Zulkifli said he was not at home during the incident as he was receiving treatment at a nearby clinic.

He said the victim was used to being left alone at home.

A witness, Zakaria Mad, 66, who is also the victim’s neighbour, said he heard two explosions before noticing the fire.

“My neighbours and I immediately went to the scene, trying to rescue the victim before calling the fire department. I heard the victim’s cries for help and some of us tried to save her, but we could not as the fire was raging,“ he said. - Bernama