Mentally ill man arrested for trying to abduct boy (Video)

JOHOR BAHRU: A mentally unstable man was arrested after he was caught trying to abduct a seven-year-old boy in front of a fast food restaurant in Taman Kota Masai here yesterday.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the incident happened at 11.30am yesterday and the individual in his 20s was detained by members of the public at the scene.

“Preliminary investigation found that in the incident, the boy was walking from Taman Scientex Religious School and the perpetrator coaxed the victim into taking the ride home on his motorcycle,“ he said in a statement here tonight.

He said policemen from the Taman Scientex police station then arrested the individual and confiscated his Honda Dash motorcycle.

Kamarul Zaman said investigation revealed that the individual involved, who is a person with mental disabilities (PwD) cardholder, also tested positive for methamphetamine.

Kamarul Zaman said the individual was also wanted by police for an offence under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 363 of the Penal Code, and also advised the public, notably parents and guardians, to be wary of suspicious situations to prevent untoward incidents.

Earlier yesterday, several videos including dashcam footage were uploaded on Facebook which showed the individual being held by the public at the fast food restaurant.

Through dashcam footage, the suspect was seen trying to flee with the victim who was in religious school uniform and songkok, before being surrounded and detained by members of the public who were taken up with his suspicious behaviour. - Bernama