Mentally impaired woman dies in fire

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A mentally impaired woman died in a fire which gutted her house in Kampung Alma here today.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department operations officer Mohd Fazlee Mohamad said firemen found Nuraida Hashim, 43, unconscious on a bed, and she was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene.

He said a fire engine from the Bukit Mertajam station reached the location 12 minutes after receiving an emergency call at 5.08 pm.

“When firemen arrived, the 250 square metres single-storey brick house was already engulfed in flames. We were told a woman was trapped inside.

“Firemen managed to retrieve the woman from a bed in one room but an examination by a medical team showed that she had died,” he said in a statement tonight.

Mohd Fazlee said firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to other houses and put out the blaze at 6.26 pm.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. - Bernama