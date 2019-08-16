Mentally unsound man brutally attacks Besut police chief

JERTEH: Besut district police chief Supt Mohd Zamri Mohd Rowi was seriously wounded after a deranged man attacked him with a parang at Kampung Padang Luas here today.

It is learnt that Mohd Zamri was at his house when the man who drove up to his house here and attacked him at about 1pm.

The district police chief suffered serious slash wounds to his head, back and fingers.

Soon after, the attacker jumped into his car and fled the scene.

Sources said Mohd Zamri was rushed to the Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital, Kubang Kerian where he was warded.

His condition is reported to be stable.

Sources said police launched a massive hunt for the attacker after the incident and the man was nabbed at an undisclosed location at about 6pm.

It is learnt that police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the attack on Mohd Zamri but learnt that the suspect suffers from a mental disorder.