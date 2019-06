BUKIT MERTAJAM: A woman, believed to be mentally unsound, was arrested by police in Taman Impian, yesterday after she turned aggressive and threw acid on her niece and a policeman, but missed both targets.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said in the 4.47pm incident, police received a call from the niece, informing them that her 51-year-old aunt, a single mother of one, was in a rage and acting aggressively.

“The niece said her aunt has been suspected of suffering from mental illness for a year and had even received treatment at the Jalan Perak clinic, here. She called us to help her send her aunt to the hospital for psychiatric treatment.”

“The suspect before that was acting aggressively and threw acid on her niece as well as her (niece’s) car, but she escaped unhurt,” Nik Ros Azhan said here, tonight.

Following the call, a police mobile patrol vehicle (MPV) team was sent over to the scene, he said.

Nik Ros Azhan said upon reaching the scene, the policemen asked the woman to come out of the house, and moments later, she rushed out and attacked them while brandishing three pieces of knives.

The policemen tried to calm her down but failed, and the situation went out of control when she flung the knives at them, but missed.

“The suspect then tried to flee in her Proton Saga car and while driving out, rammed into one of the policemen’s motorcycle,” he said.

The policemen then fired a warning shot at the back tyre but the woman kept driving before she lost control and crashed into another car in the area.

When a policeman tried to open the car door, she threw acid in his direction, but missed as well, before she was arrested and sent to the Bukit Mertajam hospital for treatment.

Police seized three knives from the scene, he said. — Bernama