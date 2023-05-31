Menteri Besar: Johor records RM10.6b approved investments in first quarter

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor has recorded approved investments worth RM10.6 billion for the first quarter of this year (1Q 2023), said Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

He said the three-fold increase versus RM3.2 billion registered in the first quarter of last year was highly commendable for Bangsa Johor.

“God willing, the state government is confident that Johor is on track to repeat the achievement of 2022, which was being the state that recorded the highest investment value in the country amounting to RM70.6 billion.

“The confidence of investors in choosing Johor as their preferred destination will enable the realisation of our aspirations to transform Johor into a developed state by 2030, God willing,” he said in a post on his official Facebook page yesterday.

Onn, also the state legislative assemblyman for Machap, thanked the state investment, trade and consumer affairs committee chairman Lee Ting Han and all relevant parties and agencies, urging them to continue working together to repeat last year’s success. -Bernama