Menu for a healthier lifestyle and a cleaner environment

GOING vegetarian or vegan is an individual choice. There are no compulsions for people to forgo the consumption of meat except for certain cultural and religious practices or beliefs.

Yet, there already were over 375 million vegetarians worldwide in 2018. That was 8% of the world’s population then.

Vegetarianism is deeply rooted in eastern religions and cultures, but the practice of eating plant-based food has expanded rapidly throughout the world for several other reasons.

The Economist declared 2019 the “Year of the Vegan” due to vegetarian becoming more mainstream in Europe and the United States.

According to the report, “fully a quarter of 25-to 34-year-old Americans (are) declaring to be vegans or vegetarians”.

The number of vegans in the United States grew by 600% from four million in 2014 to 20 million in 2018. The number of vegans in the United Kingdom has quadrupled over the last five years.

The reasons for this transformation are due to a shift in lifestyle and an adoption of altruistic practices among the younger generation, taking consciousness beyond its spiritual roots.

While many are opting for a healthy lifestyle due to the proven medical benefits, there are those who are purposefully seeking to reduce their carbon footprint.

Among the biggest injustices in this world is the disparity in economic well-being and life expectancy among people. We leave racism aside as that is a different kettle of fish.

Almost 50% of the grains we produce are fed to livestock, leaving 800 million people in hunger and suffering from malnutrition.

If we go into detail on how much we devote to animal husbandry, we will understand how we can easily overcome this grave inequality.

According to statistics produced by https://healthcareers.co, 45% of the earth’s land is used for farming livestock. Agriculture accounts for 90% of water consumption in the United States.

If all of us were to go vegan, our use of land for food production will drop from 1.5 billion hectares to 540 million hectares. We will also cut the current carbon dioxide emission of 13.7 billion metric tonnes for food production by 70%.

Meanwhile, an oil producer has embarked on a strategic investment to reduce the carbon footprint of its fossil fuel business.

It will acquire a carbon farming specialist to help its customers reduce or offset the emissions generated through the use of its oil and gas products.

The company hopes to encourage agricultural and land management practices that capture carbon in vegetation and soils or reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

A lot can be done to reduce our carbon footprint, be it as an organisation or an individual. It can start with us as individuals by changing our eating habits and other aspects of our lifestyle.