‘Menu Rahmah for all’

KUALA LUMPUR: The introduction of Menu Rahmah by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) benefits all Malaysians regardless of income and living standard, says its Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

He said the initiative could ease the people’s burden and is meaningful to those in need.

Salahuddin said the programme offers premium meals, adding that the ministry will never allow traders to sell low-grade meals using poor-quality ingredients.

“We didn’t name it B40 menu as everyone can enjoy the meals...This is a menu for all ... Rahmah (blessing) for all,“ he said while winding up the debate on the motion of thanks on the royal address yesterday.

He said the initiative received a good response from the people and traders including fast food chains and stalls at the rest and service (RNR) areas along the North-South Expressway (PLUS).

Salahuddin said the initiative was part of the ministry’s short-term target to ensure that no Malaysians are starving, adding that KPDN still needs to establish cross-ministerial cooperation to tackle the cost of living issue.

“The Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Finance and the National Action Council on Cost of Living (NACCOL) are responsible for the cost of living and we are working hard. That low-hanging fruit can be achieved now but to increase the people’s income is the most comprehensive solution to tackle the issue,“ he added.

Besides KPDN, 14 other ministries were also involved in the winding up session including the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development, the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Higher Education. - Bernama