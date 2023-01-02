Menu Rahmah is cheap, tasty and satisfying: KB customers

KOTA BHARU: Cheap, tasty and appetising – that was one of the reactions of satisfied customers on the first day of the Menu Rahmah programme at Mydin Tunjong Supermarket today.

A happy customer, Norizan Arifin, 63, from Pasir Tumboh, said the meal was not only balanced but affordable for low-income groups.

“The price is reasonable, and the dishes are fresh and very appetising. This programme is very good and even worthwhile for those with a big family,” she told Bernama here.

A Bernama check on the buzz of the RM5 meal in this quaint East Coast town saw customers queueing up at the Menu Rahmah counter for lunch at the supermarket.

Also giving the thumbs up was Fatiehah Jaafar, 34, from Pasir Mas, who said the reasonable meal eases the burden of people seeking healthy and balanced food choices.

“For me, the lunch menu, which is white rice, side dishes and mineral water, is reasonably priced and filling,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mydin Tunjong branch manager Nor Rashid Suratman said Menu Rahmah is changed daily to give customers a variety.

“For example, we’ll have white rice, fried turmeric chicken, fried spinach and a bottle of mineral water on Wednesday.

“Thankfully, the response on the first day here was very encouraging,” he said.

Yesterday, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said people can now enjoy lunch and dinner at RM5 per meal at nearly 15,000 food outlets nationwide through the Menu Rahmah initiative. - Bernama