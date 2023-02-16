Menu Rahmah offerings at PLUS R&R soon: Nanta

KUALA LUMPUR: The PLUS Expressway rest and service (R&R) areas will be offering the RM5 Menu Rahmah meals soon, says Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said the proposed implementation of the programme had been discussed by the highway concessionaire and the R&R food stall operators.

“To mark the support for the Menu Rahmah programme that seeks to benefit Malaysians, today I have proposed to PLUS to work together with the government to help reduce the cost of living faced by the people.

“PLUS has generally agreed with this proposal,“ he said in a Facebook post following his meeting with the country’s 32 highway concession companies and stakeholders in the toll highway industry yesterday.

Nanta said PLUS would prepare a plan regarding the implementation of the Menu Rahmah initiative, adding that he appreciated the company’s cooperation in the matter.

Nanta said he also took the opportunity to seek direct feedback from the highway concessionaires regarding the implementation of the non-stop highway toll collection system or Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) system.

He said the industry players welcomed the implementation of MLFF, adding that the system was being refined to provide the best service delivery to users.

“I will share about this matter soon,“ he added. - Bernama