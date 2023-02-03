Menu Rahmah relevant, not disrupting food operator business model

KOTA BHARU: The implementation of the Menu Rahmah Programme introduced by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) at a price as low as RM5 remains relevant and does not interfere with the business model of the food operators or restaurant involved.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (pic) said Menu Rahmah is not only helping the food restaurants to survive but also added value to the premises involved in terms of promotion and so on.

“Menu Rahmah remains relevant and we will not disrupt the business model of the eatery or restaurant, in fact we will help promote them.

“We hope that more traders are interested in participating in the Menu Rahmah programme because traders’ participation in this programme is voluntary to help the community in need,“ he said.

He told reporters after the Kelantan State Level Menu Rahmah Launching Ceremony at Pasir Tumboh, here today, which was also attended by Kelantan KPDN director Azman Ismail.

Commenting further, Salahuddin said a total of 1,142 food operators across the country are now registered to offer the Menu Rahmah at their premises, excluding fast food restaurants.

“KPDN will continue to help promote the restaurants that made the Menu Rahmah a success.

“In Kelantan, there are 90 food premises participating in this programme and I am happy with the initiative of these traders because they are not forced to participate in the programme for their welfare,“ he said.

On Jan 31, Salahuddin launched the Menu Rahmah initiative to help reduce the cost of living for the people, especially the low-income group. - Bernama