Menu Rahmah: Speaker to make a decision tomorrow on Kapar MP’s statement

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul (pix) will make a decision on the statement by Kapar Member of Parliament Dr Halimah Ali who allegedly misled the House of Representatives regarding the Menu Rahmah, tomorrow.

The matter was raised by Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen (PH-Kuching City) in accordance with Standing Order 36 (12) following a statement made by Halimah on Feb 14 when debating the motion of thanks for the royal address.

Standing Order 36 (12) states that any member who issues a statement that misleads the House is deemed to have insulted the House and its members and may be referred to the Committee of Privileges for the offence.

Dr Yii said he had sent a letter with the Hansard as evidence to the office of the Dewan Rakyat Speaker to refer Halimah to the committee.

“She (Dr Halimah) has issued a statement that the Menu Rahmah Menu causes several diseases, like cancer, autoimmune diseases and autism.

“The statement is not true, irresponsible because it is not only not based on facts and science but more so it may result in misunderstanding or add stigma to the autism community and also the PwD (disabled) community,” he said.

Johari said he would examine Hansard first before making a decision on the matter.

In the meantime, Johari stated that he would do the same regarding the issue raised by RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong) regarding Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man’s (PN-Kubang Kerian) statement regarding the royal address which was considered as improper.

Rayer raised the issue according to Standing Order 36 (4) which states that it is an offence for a Member of the House to use impolite language or make sexist statements.

“In the debate, he insulted the Dewan which in my mind is an insult to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong when he stated that the speech of the Tuanku was prepared by the government. For me, when we debate the address of the Tuanku, we should respect it,” he said.

Earlier, during the debate in the morning, the Dewan Rakyat session was in an uproar when Tuan Ibrahim and RSN Rayer clashed following the PAS deputy president’s statement that the text of the royal address was prepared by the Cabinet. - Bernama