Menu Rahmah will be available at IPTA after Aildilfitri: Salahuddin

JOHOR BAHRU: The Menu Rahmah programme offering meals at RM5 each will be extended to public higher education institutions (IPTA) after Aidilfitri, said Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

He said that in the initial stage Menu Rahmah would be available at 20 IPTA in the Klang Valley.

“I have discussed this matter with Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and he agreed that we undertake this programme together.

“In terms of preparing the place (designated location), that is under the jurisdiction of the Higher Education Ministry while my ministry is in charge of the menu,” he told a press conference after launching the Menu Rahmah at Samballana Bistro here today.

Salahuddin said the programme would eventually be expanded to include private higher education institutions (IPTS).

Meanwhile, when asked on the use of the Menu Rahmah name by a popular beverage chain, Salahuddin said he did not regard it as “manipulation” as long as there was no compromise on the quality and taste of the products.

Salahuddin also said the ministry would hold an engagement session with fast-food chains Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) and McDonald’s next week regarding the implementation of the Menu Rahmah programme.

“We will also engage with the Chinese Food Shops Association as they are interested in participating in this programme. We hope to continue expanding the Menu Rahmah programme,” he said.

Earlier, the Pulai Member of Parliament praised Samballana Bistro for responding to the government’s initiative by offering a set of chicken chop and mint mango drinks at RM5.

“This will enable low-income groups in Bandar Dato Onn and Johor Bahru to buy Menu Rahmah meals in areas not far away.

“Yesterday, I was moved when a mother in Ipoh, Perak, braved the rain on motorcycle with her daughter (from Sungai Siput) to get Menu Rahmah dishes (at a Mydin supermarket in Meru).

“That really motivates me to work harder to ensure Menu Rahmah is offered in more places to provide affordable food to those in need,” he added. - Bernama