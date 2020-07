KUALA LUMPUR: A Mercedes Benz were among three cars destroyed in a fire near an apartment in Jalan Kuching here early today.

Sentul district police chief ACP S Shanmugamoorthy Chinniah said police rushed to the scene after being alerted of the incident at about 1.30am and found the three cars – a Mercedes Benz, a Perodua Axia and a Perodua Myvi – burnt.

All the cars did not have registration numbers, he said in a statement today.

He urged those with information on the fire to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Sentul District Police headquarters at 03-40482222 or the nearest police station. — Bernama