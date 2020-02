GUA MUSANG: An Orang Asli teenager and a toddler having high fever and blood in their cough were today taken on a mercy flight by the Air Unit of the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) to Hospital Gua Musang, here, for treatment.

The 18-year-old girl, Sedai Seman and one-year-old Sam Diana Penjon, from Kampung Cacuh, Pos Belatim were flown in an Agusta AW139 helicopter which left the Subang Air Base at 1.25pm.

JBPM Air Unit’s public relations officer, Assistant Superintendent Mohd Farhan Marzuki said the flight was made after receiving a report at 10am on the two from the Orang Asli Development Department in Gombak.

He said the two could not be sent by land to HGM due to the badly damaged connecting road following continuous rain in the isolated village in Gua Musang district.

He added that the helicopter with its six-member crew led by the pilot, Supt Muhamad Muizz Md Pisar, landed in Kampung Cacuh at 2.46pm to fly the two patients and reached the grounds of the Gua Musang Fire and Rescue Station at 3.11pm.

The two patients were then sent in an ambulance to HGM. They are reportedly in stable condition.

Meanwhile, Sam Diana’s father, Enjon Jaden, 20, said his daughter had been having high fever since three days ago and her condition became increasingly critical with blood in her cough and was shivering throughout the day.

He said the travel problem and long distance between their village and HGM made it difficult for him to seek medical treatment for his daughter, hence was forced to ask for a mercy flight from JBPM.

“I was worried about the condition of my only child if we reached the hospital late in seeking treatment,“ he added.

He also appealed to the government to repair the badly damaged link road to avoid any hindrance to vehicles taking patients to hospital. - Bernama